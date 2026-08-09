Arsenal: Can the 2026 Champions Join the Legendary Invincibles?

London club Arsenal has once again claimed the English Premier League title after a 22-year drought. Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, the team showed consistent performances in recent seasons, finally rising to the top of the podium and taking a bold step towards building a new dynasty at the Emirates Stadium, reports Goal.com. reports .

According to Goal.com, former Arsenal goalkeeper Graham Stack compared the club's current modern stars with the legendary 2003–2004 "Invincibles" squad. Led by Arsène Wenger, that legendary team made history by going unbeaten in all 38 matches, collecting 90 points with 26 wins and 12 draws.

Comparing the stars of two eras

Currently, Mikel Arteta has plenty of skilled players at his disposal, including World Cup champions David Raya and Mikel Merino, England national team leaders Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, as well as reliable central defenders William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães. However, Graham Stack—who played alongside legends such as Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira, Ashley Cole, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires—believes that comparing the generations is not so simple.

Stack noted that since his children never saw the players of the previous generation live, they find it somewhat difficult to imagine the skills of forwards like Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp. Nevertheless, attention was drawn to how modern football has completely changed from a tactical perspective.

The winning mentality remains unchanged

According to the former goalkeeper, while the rules of the game and approaches have changed, the most important thing—the winning mentality and the spirit of never losing—must remain the same. The winning character of that era, which wrote one of the brightest pages in Arsenal's history, continues to serve as the core foundation for the team today.

Ahead of the 2026–2027 Premier League season, pundits and fans continue to hotly debate which players from Arsenal's new championship generation and the legendary 2004 squad could earn a spot in a combined symbolic XI.