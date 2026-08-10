The Secrets of Tesla and SpaceX’s Massive Terafab Revealed

Elon Musk has once again made headlines with a massive project. Tesla and SpaceX have unveiled renderings of the Terafab complex, designed to manufacture chips, and figures about the facility’s scale immediately sparked intense discussion. Musk himself emphasized that the complex would become “the largest and most valuable building on Earth.”

The project is attracting attention not only because of its size but also because of its purpose: chips needed for Tesla’s cars and robots, as well as SpaceX’s computing systems, are planned to be produced here. In other words, this is not simply another factory, but potentially one of the most important future technological pillars of Musk’s ecosystem.

What kind of complex will Terafab be?

According to available information, Terafab’s total area will exceed 100 million square feet, or approximately 9.3 million square meters. This figure alone shows just how enormous the project is. Reuters has also described Terafab as a large semiconductor complex planned for construction in Grimes County.

Musk’s statement revealed an even more ambitious vision: he called Terafab in Texas “by far” the largest and most valuable building on Earth. This indicates that the project holds an extraordinary place both strategically and from a marketing perspective.

Where will it be built?

According to Tesla’s press service and published information, the complex will be built in Grimes County, Texas, USA . An official Grimes County document also notes plans by SpaceX to build a multi-phase, vertically integrated semiconductor manufacturing and advanced computing facility in the area.

The choice of location is no coincidence. In recent years, Texas has become a key hub for Musk’s companies: Tesla, SpaceX, and many other projects are concentrated in the state. Terafab could strengthen this network even further.

What will be produced there?

Terafab’s primary purpose is to meet the growing in-house needs of Tesla and SpaceX. According to Reuters, the complex is focused on producing chips required for AI and computing infrastructure. Planned applications include Tesla’s autonomous driving systems, robots, and SpaceX’s computing solutions.

This is a crucial point. In today’s technology market, a chip is not merely a component but the “heart” of an entire industry. For Tesla, this means autonomous driving and robotics; for SpaceX, it means massive computing power and future complex infrastructure. In this sense, Terafab could help reduce Musk’s companies’ dependence on external suppliers.

What ambition lies behind the project?

An official Grimes County document describes Terafab as a “transformative investment” that will increase “domestic semiconductor manufacturing capacity” in the United States. The document states that initial phases could require $55 billion, while total investment could reach up to $119 billion if all phases are completed.

Reuters, meanwhile, reported an initial investment of $16.8 billion from Tesla and SpaceX for the first phase. These figures show that the project has not yet fully taken shape, but its scale is expected to far exceed that of a conventional factory.

Why is this news so important?

The announcement of Terafab is significant not only because of its architecture or scale. It once again demonstrates how semiconductor manufacturing has become a decisive resource in global competition. Today, software alone is not enough to succeed in areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous transportation, and space computing systems—the enormous hardware and chip base behind them is equally essential.

From this perspective, Terafab is not just another “factory” for Tesla and SpaceX. It could become the next decisive link in Elon Musk’s vast strategy focused on the technologies of the future. For now, the renderings are only the beginning. The most interesting developments may still lie ahead.

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