Today in Uzbekistan: «Car-Free Day» — Officials Banned from Driving!

Today, 10 August, the next large-scale «Car-Free Day» environmental campaign is being held across all regions of Uzbekistan. As part of this initiative, residents are encouraged to use public transport, bicycles or walk instead of using private vehicles.

This initiative, aimed at improving the environment and ensuring clean air, is being held regularly across the country.

Decree requirements and the campaign’s objectives

The «Car-Free Day» and «Car-Free Week» events were launched in accordance with the President’s 25 March 2026 decree «On measures to implement the nationwide “Clean Air” project aimed at improving atmospheric air quality». According to the decree, the campaign is to be held on the 10th and 25th of every month.

The main objectives of this initiative are:

To sharply reduce the amount of harmful gases and emissions released into the atmosphere by motor vehicles;

To create an environmentally sustainable and clean environment in cities;

To promote a culture of using public transport and environmentally friendly means of transport (bicycles, scooters, etc.) among the population.

Strict requirement for civil servants

It should be noted that the «Car-Free Day» and «Car-Free Week» campaigns are not merely awareness-raising events.

Under the established procedure, the use of official and personal vehicles by civil servants on the days when the campaign is held will result in the relevant liability. Therefore, employees of government organizations are required to use public transport or alternative means of mobility.

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