Maresca Starts from Scratch at City: Who Might Leave?

“Manchester City”, Pep Guardiolathe new era after is not limited to a simple managerial change. Enzo Maresca set strict and simultaneously fair conditions for the players from day one: previous status, services, and a spot in the starting XI no longer guarantee anything to anyone — everyone starts from scratch.

As implied by the Italian specialist's words, pre-season training is not just about physical conditioning. It could also influence who City keeps in the transfer window, who gets another chance, and which positions need strengthening.

“Every player is on the same starting line”

Maresca revealed the main message he gave to the players on his first day with the team.

“For me, this is a complete restart. Every player, in my eyes, starts from scratch, on the exact same starting line.”

This approach could drastically intensify the competition within the City squad.

Because for the new manager, rather than how many matches a player played yesterday or what status they had under the previous staff, what they show in today's training session will matter more.

Maresca on June 29 as “Manchester City” was appointed head manager and signed a three-year contract with the club. Having previously worked within City's system, he knows the club environment and internal working style well.

The summer camp could decide the fate of certain players

One of Maresca's most interesting remarks was about transfers.

He emphasized that pre-season preparations will, to a certain extent, determine the next phase of the transfer window.

This is a very crucial signal.

In other words, the situation for certain players in the squad right now could be much bigger than just “getting fit.” They must prove to the new manager that they are needed in his future plans.

Official City materials also noted that Maresca evaluated the squad positively, but mentioned that work is underway on some changes alongside sporting director Hugo Viana.

Therefore, three different scenarios could emerge in the coming weeks: someone gets a new role, someone fights back into the starting lineup, and the probability of someone being placed on the transfer market might increase.

What did Maresca change tactically?

The new manager did not hide his satisfaction with the players' attitude.

He stated that the team showed readiness to work with the new staff from day one.

At the same time, a series of tactical changes have also begun:

— building up attacks with the ball;

— movement without the ball;

— pressing positions;

— mutual distance between players on the pitch;

— tactical duties in various phases.

In a previous press conference, Maresca also mentioned that aggressive movement without the ball, controlling the match, and forcing his philosophy onto the opponent are important in his football.

This means the foundation left from the Guardiola era may remain, but the new version of City will not be an exact carbon copy of that team.

“I need close communication with the players”

Maresca is not only focusing on formations and tactics.

Personal communication with the players is also very important to him.

“These 10 days we spent together are of great significance. I need close communication with the players, which is very important for the future.”

This quote perfectly illustrates the new manager's approach.

Before deciding which position to give to whom, Maresca is also trying to understand the player's character, strengths, and what they can offer to the team.

The pre-season tour provided a convenient opportunity for this. City traveled to Asia for matches against Inter, K League All-Stars, and Atlético Madrid in Hong Kong and Seoul.

The World Cup complicated Maresca's task

Another challenge for the new staff is that the team could not start preparations with a full squad.

Due to extended leaves given to players who participated in the 2026 World Cup, Maresca initially worked with a part of the core squad and many youngsters.

In his first press conference, he mentioned that the players returning latest from the World Cup would join the team just three to four days before the FA Community Shield.

On one hand, this makes preparations difficult.

On the other hand, it gives youth and fringe players an unexpectedly big opportunity. Maresca's principle that “everyone starts from scratch” might be the best news specifically for them.

A new era has begun at City after Pep

This season is not just any ordinary new championship for Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola concluded his ten-year tenure at the club, and Maresca took his place. Official City materials describe the new season as a fresh chapter following Guardiola's historic decade.

Therefore, Maresca's “reset” idea also holds symbolic meaning.

He is not dismissing the successes of the previous era. On the contrary, he emphasizes the importance of the professional attitude of people who worked within that system for years.

But at the same time, a new rule has been established:

yesterday's service does not guarantee today's spot.

The biggest battle may now take place within the squad

Following Maresca's statement, the situation for City players is quite clear.

The new manager does not automatically accept anyone as a “starter” or a “substitute.” Pre-season training, tactical adaptation, and attitude in training will play major roles in subsequent decisions.

This could make the final weeks of the transfer window even more exciting.

Now the question is not just “Who else will City buy?”

The main intrigue is different: Who will reclaim their place in Maresca's new City, and who will drop out of this competition?

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