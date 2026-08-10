You Won’t Believe It: A Horse Covered in Curly Fur

At first glance, this horse looks as though its body is covered not with ordinary hair, but with wool. In fact, curly-coated horses really do exist, and their unusual appearance is linked to a natural genetic trait.

Researchers have found that certain variants in genes such as KRT25 and SP6 may influence the development of curly hair. These horses can have different coat textures. Some have lightly wavy hair, while others have very dense curls that look almost like wool.

This trait is especially common among North American curly horses.

Most importantly, this appearance is not artificially created. A horse’s curly coat is not the result of special grooming or decoration, but a natural genetic trait that can be passed down from one generation to the next.