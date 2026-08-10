Five Years in Prison or $2.7 Million: Animal Abuse in Saudi Arabia Is Now Very Costly

·36·World
Five Years in Prison or $2.7 Million: Animal Abuse in Saudi Arabia Is Now Very Costly

Saudi Arabiahas tightened penalties for people who abuse animals. Under the new rules, those who deliberately harm animals may face hefty fines and imprisonment.

Reportedly, fines for this offense may reach up to $2.7 million. The offender may also face up to five years in prison.

These measures aim to protect animals from cruelty and promote more responsible treatment of them.

Showing animals kindness and care is part of a person’s responsibility toward them. They also need protection and safe treatment.

Saudi Arabia
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