At 92, Jozett Lepol Embraced Islam Inspired by Her Muslim Neighbors’ Kindness

92-year-old Jozett Lepol embraced Islam after being touched by the way her Muslim neighbors treated her. She said their sincere help, care, and good character inspired her to learn more about Islam.

After learning about the religion, Jozett went to a mosque in Brussels and embraced Islam. There, she chose the name Nur for herself.

Her decision at the age of 92 sparked widespread discussion on social media. Some users said the story primarily showed the impact of compassion and good treatment among people.

Jozett’s story showed that neighborly relations can sometimes have a profound impact on a person’s outlook on life.