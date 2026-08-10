Criminal case opened against cadastral official in Fergana: Details

·84·Society
Criminal case opened against cadastral official in Fergana: Details

The head of one of the district branches of the Chamber of State Cadastres in Fergana region was exposed for accepting a bribe in exchange for not taking legal action against an illegally constructed retail outlet. A criminal case has been opened against the official, and investigative proceedings are underway.

Another illegal activity in the sector was brought to an end during an operation conducted jointly by officers of the State Security Service (DXX) and the Department.

The promised “assistance” and returned money

It was established that the branch head promised a local citizen born in 1990 that he would have an official report drawn up by the district department of the Cadastral Agency concerning the illegally constructed retail outlet annulled.

In exchange for this “service” and ensuring that no relevant legal measures were taken against the facility, the official received 600 US dollars from the citizen in early July of this year.

However, after failing to fulfill his promise, the official later returned 500 US dollars of the money he had received to the citizen.

Prompt exposure and criminal case

As a result of оператив-search operations conducted by officers of the DXX and the Department for Combating Economic Crimes, the illegal activity was fully exposed.

A criminal case has now been opened against the head of the district branch of the Chamber of State Cadastres under the relevant articles of the Criminal Procedure Code (JPK), and the preliminary investigation is continuing.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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