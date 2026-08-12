Bayern Munich Installs Huge Security Wall at Training Ground for Secret Sessions

·2·Sport
Bayern Munich Installs Huge Security Wall at Training Ground for Secret Sessions

According to Bild, Bayern Munich has begun installing a huge, high-tech anti-spying wall at its Säbener Straße training ground to ensure complete privacy. The drastic measure is intended to give head coach Vincent Kompany the conditions needed to prepare the team for the new season away from prying eyes and outside interference. Goal.com reports .

Construction began at the start of the week, and by Wednesday the scale of the project had become clear to everyone. Bayern is completely sealing itself off from the outside world, with an XXL-sized special curtain partially installed to hide first-team training sessions. Huge steel posts, reaching up to ten metres in height, have been erected around the new training pitch currently under construction.

Modern Technology and Kompany’s Demand

The anti-spying barrier is based on a rope-and-pulley system that allows a large grey privacy tarpaulin to be raised immediately when needed. The system was tested without the fabric on Tuesday, while on Wednesday the heavy-duty covering was attached to a thick steel tube and installed in position.

According to Bild, the main driving force behind these enhanced security measures is Vincent Kompany. The 40-year-old Belgian, who recently returned from the preseason tour of Asia, personally inspected the construction process with sporting director Christoph Freund and carefully examined the fencing.

English Experience and Historic Traditions

Kompany’s decision is closely linked to his extensive experience in the English Premier League as both a player and a coach. In England, top clubs are accustomed to training in an environment completely protected from fans, the media and spies from rival teams, and the coach wants to establish the same system in Germany.

The Belgian coach is relying on the importance of every detail in the fight to regain the Bundesliga title. In particular, ensuring that set pieces and tactical changes do not leak before matches is a top priority for him. Although the concept of secret training at Säbener Straße is not new, the new system is considerably more advanced than its predecessors.

It is worth recalling that Pep Guardiola once introduced similar security measures, installing a grey curtain around one of the pitches that became known as the “Guardiola curtain.” However, that system often failed in strong winds and cold weather. The new rope-based system is more reliable and capable of blocking the pitch from almost every angle.

Bayern MunichVincent KompanyBundesligaMunichFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Inter midfielder Frattesi offered to Newcastle UnitedInter midfielder Frattesi offered to Newcastle UnitedToday, 16:58Manchester City sign Jeronimo Rulli from MarseilleManchester City sign Jeronimo Rulli from MarseilleToday, 16:33Lautaro Martínez Transfer: The Situation Surrounding Barcelona and InterLautaro Martínez Transfer: The Situation Surrounding Barcelona and InterToday, 16:14Lautaro Martínez and Barcelona: Deco Meets His AgentLautaro Martínez and Barcelona: Deco Meets His AgentToday, 15:53Kristian Kofane responds to Arsenal transfer rumours and €100 million valuationKristian Kofane responds to Arsenal transfer rumours and €100 million valuationToday, 15:39Napoli Close to Signing Benoît BadiashileNapoli Close to Signing Benoît BadiashileToday, 15:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team