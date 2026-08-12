Bayern Munich Installs Huge Security Wall at Training Ground for Secret Sessions

According to Bild, Bayern Munich has begun installing a huge, high-tech anti-spying wall at its Säbener Straße training ground to ensure complete privacy. The drastic measure is intended to give head coach Vincent Kompany the conditions needed to prepare the team for the new season away from prying eyes and outside interference. Goal.com reports .

Construction began at the start of the week, and by Wednesday the scale of the project had become clear to everyone. Bayern is completely sealing itself off from the outside world, with an XXL-sized special curtain partially installed to hide first-team training sessions. Huge steel posts, reaching up to ten metres in height, have been erected around the new training pitch currently under construction.

Modern Technology and Kompany’s Demand

The anti-spying barrier is based on a rope-and-pulley system that allows a large grey privacy tarpaulin to be raised immediately when needed. The system was tested without the fabric on Tuesday, while on Wednesday the heavy-duty covering was attached to a thick steel tube and installed in position.

According to Bild, the main driving force behind these enhanced security measures is Vincent Kompany. The 40-year-old Belgian, who recently returned from the preseason tour of Asia, personally inspected the construction process with sporting director Christoph Freund and carefully examined the fencing.

English Experience and Historic Traditions

Kompany’s decision is closely linked to his extensive experience in the English Premier League as both a player and a coach. In England, top clubs are accustomed to training in an environment completely protected from fans, the media and spies from rival teams, and the coach wants to establish the same system in Germany.

The Belgian coach is relying on the importance of every detail in the fight to regain the Bundesliga title. In particular, ensuring that set pieces and tactical changes do not leak before matches is a top priority for him. Although the concept of secret training at Säbener Straße is not new, the new system is considerably more advanced than its predecessors.

It is worth recalling that Pep Guardiola once introduced similar security measures, installing a grey curtain around one of the pitches that became known as the “Guardiola curtain.” However, that system often failed in strong winds and cold weather. The new rope-based system is more reliable and capable of blocking the pitch from almost every angle.