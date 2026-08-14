An octopus latched onto a fisherman's face

An unusual incident in the Philippine city of Puerto-Prinsesa caused a major stir on social media. Fisherman Klarens Jey Tamula was suddenly forced to wrestle with a freshly caught octopus.

During the incident, the octopus suddenly latched onto the fisherman's face and even firmly attached itself to his mouth. Because of its powerful suckers, the more Tamula tried to pull the creature away from his face, the more dangerous the situation became.

A circulating video shows the fisherman pulling the octopus's tentacles one by one as he attempts to free himself. However, each attempt to remove it had the opposite effect, causing the suckers to cling even more tightly.

At the most intense moments, the octopus blocked the fisherman's mouth. As a result, an ordinary fishing trip instantly turned into a real struggle.

After a struggle lasting nearly a minute, Tamula managed to loosen the octopus's suckers using a small object. He finally detached the creature from his face and escaped the incident without serious injuries.

The incident not only amazed internet users but also showed how important caution and safety are when working with marine creatures.