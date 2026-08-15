SpaceX Begins Expansion of Starlink Factory in Texas

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has entered the next phase of a major multimillion-dollar project to expand its factory in Bastrop, Texas. The facility produces satellite components essential to the global internet system. The expansion is an important step toward achieving the company’s ambitious future plans. Ixbt.com reports .

Reconstruction and Future Plans

According to ixbt.com, work to rebuild and renovate the factory’s interior is scheduled to begin next month. All construction and equipment installation work is expected to be fully completed by autumn 2027. This will enable a significant increase in production capacity.

Elon Musk says the Starlink team has managed to create an entire global internet system from scratch. It is considered the world’s first global internet system with the highest bandwidth capacity. According to the company’s leader, Starlink could account for more than 90% of all global internet traffic in the future.

Expanding the Orbital Group to 100,000 Satellites

At present, nearly 11,000 active satellites belonging to the Starlink network are in Earth orbit. However, this is not the final target. Elon Musk intends to increase the number of spacecraft in orbit to 100,000 by introducing third-generation and later devices.

Experts believe that such a sharp increase in the number of satellites will take internet speeds and coverage worldwide to a new level. The expansion of the Bastrop factory will provide the material and technical foundation needed to build and maintain this vast space infrastructure.