Low-quality thermal paste in the Geekom M16 laptop reduced performance

A review of the Geekom M16 laptop by KitGuru specialists sparked discussion in the technology world. It revealed that the low-quality thermal paste used in the device significantly limited the processor’s capabilities, while replacing it increased computer performance by nearly one-third. According to Ixbt.com, the report says.

According to ixbt.com, while some Chinese brands, including Chuwi, are misleading consumers by using rebadged processors and low-quality displays, Geekom products are also experiencing serious issues. In particular, recent tests found that the Geekom M16 laptop’s performance was suspiciously low.

Test results and the overheating problem

The computer, equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, failed to deliver the expected results in initial tests. At the same time, the device was recorded reaching extremely high temperatures during operation. This indicated a problem between the cooling system and the thermal interface material.

To identify the cause, specialists replaced the factory-applied thermal paste with a high-quality thermal interface material. As a result, the processor temperature dropped significantly and, most importantly, its performance immediately jumped by nearly 30 percent.

The situation with other models and conclusions

This is reportedly not an isolated case. Earlier, a similar problem was observed in another computer from the same manufacturer, the X14 Pro. Replacing the thermal paste in that model was also reported to have increased processor performance by 13 percent.

This case highlights the importance of paying attention to the quality of materials used during assembly. Users planning to purchase Geekom computers are advised to consider this factor in advance, including potential weak points in the cooling system.