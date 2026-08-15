Low-quality thermal paste in the Geekom M16 laptop reduced performance

·3·Technology
Low-quality thermal paste in the Geekom M16 laptop reduced performance

A review of the Geekom M16 laptop by KitGuru specialists sparked discussion in the technology world. It revealed that the low-quality thermal paste used in the device significantly limited the processor’s capabilities, while replacing it increased computer performance by nearly one-third. According to Ixbt.com, the report says.

According to ixbt.com, while some Chinese brands, including Chuwi, are misleading consumers by using rebadged processors and low-quality displays, Geekom products are also experiencing serious issues. In particular, recent tests found that the Geekom M16 laptop’s performance was suspiciously low.

Test results and the overheating problem

The computer, equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, failed to deliver the expected results in initial tests. At the same time, the device was recorded reaching extremely high temperatures during operation. This indicated a problem between the cooling system and the thermal interface material.

To identify the cause, specialists replaced the factory-applied thermal paste with a high-quality thermal interface material. As a result, the processor temperature dropped significantly and, most importantly, its performance immediately jumped by nearly 30 percent.

The situation with other models and conclusions

This is reportedly not an isolated case. Earlier, a similar problem was observed in another computer from the same manufacturer, the X14 Pro. Replacing the thermal paste in that model was also reported to have increased processor performance by 13 percent.

This case highlights the importance of paying attention to the quality of materials used during assembly. Users planning to purchase Geekom computers are advised to consider this factor in advance, including potential weak points in the cooling system.

GeekomProcessorThermal PasteKitGuruLaptop
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

SpaceX Begins Expansion of Starlink Factory in TexasSpaceX Begins Expansion of Starlink Factory in TexasToday, 01:29Lenovo Is Preparing the Brightly Colored IdeaPad Vibe LaptopLenovo Is Preparing the Brightly Colored IdeaPad Vibe LaptopYesterday, 23:58US Space Force Funds Satellite Launches Using Centrifugal ForceUS Space Force Funds Satellite Launches Using Centrifugal ForceYesterday, 20:30Apple proposes 15 percent commission for purchases outside the App StoreApple proposes 15 percent commission for purchases outside the App StoreYesterday, 19:50Tecno Pova 8 Pro Unveiled: 144 Hz AMOLED and 6500 mA•ch BatteryTecno Pova 8 Pro Unveiled: 144 Hz AMOLED and 6500 mA•ch BatteryYesterday, 15:57Apple adds the legendary iPhone X to its obsolete devices listApple adds the legendary iPhone X to its obsolete devices listYesterday, 15:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids