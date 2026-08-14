Drama in Samarkand: Dinamo and Xorazm Play Out a Thrilling Draw

The latest match of Matchday 17 in the Uzbekistan Super League took place in Samarkand. The home side Dinamo hosted Urgench’s Xorazm at home.

In a fiercely contested, attacking encounter, fans witnessed a real goal fest and intense drama — the match ended in a thrilling 2:2 draw .

Four goals and fierce action on the pitch

The first half began with the visitors on the front foot. In the 41st minute, Xorazm striker Rustamjon Abduhamidov opened the scoring to send his team into the break ahead (0:1).

In the second half, the Samarkand side took complete control of the initiative:

63rd minute: Behruzbek Oblaqulov restored parity — 1:1;

74th minute: Substitute Jahongir Abdusalomov put the hosts ahead — 2:1.

However, the Urgench side refused to surrender. In the 80th minute, Diyorbek Ortiqboyev scored Xorazm’s equalizer to set the final score at 2:2.

League table standings

After the draw, both teams added one point to their totals and improved their positions in the league table:

Dinamo increased their points total to 22 and climbed to 8th place in the Super League;

Xorazm meanwhile, with 20 points , moved into 11th place .

Match report:

Super League, Matchday 17

Dinamo – Xorazm 2:2

Goals: Behruzbek Oblaqulov (63), Jahongir Abdusalomov (74) — Rustamjon Abduhamidov (41), Diyorbek Ortiqboyev (80).

Dinamo: Edem Nemanov, Mixail Shtefan, Nurillo To‘xtasinov (Jahongir Abdusalomov, 46), Sanjar Qodirqulov (Ulug‘bek Abdullayev, 31), Rasul Yo‘ldoshev (Haris Hayderovich, 46), Amadu Dumbuya (Abdug‘afur Haydarov, 58), Tigran Avanesyan (Oybek O‘rmonjonov, 75), Jaloliddin Jumaboyev, Marko Stanoyevich, Firdavs Abdurahmonov, Behruzbek Oblaqulov.

Xorazm: Umidjon Ergashev, Elzio Lohan (Danila Yejov, 78), Diyor Ortiqboyev, Daniil Nugumanov, Sunnatulloh Hamidjonov, Suhrob Izzatov, Azizbek Pirmuhammadov, Umidbek Sultonov (Nurjahon Muzaffarov, 78), Ulug‘bek Hoshimov (Ismadiyor Ummatov, 84), Rustam Abduhamidov (Sardorbek Azimov, 46), Rafael Sabino (Nodirbek Abduxaliqov, 65).

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