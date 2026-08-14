Drama in Samarkand: Dinamo and Xorazm Play Out a Thrilling Draw

·46·Sport
Drama in Samarkand: Dinamo and Xorazm Play Out a Thrilling Draw

The latest match of Matchday 17 in the Uzbekistan Super League took place in Samarkand. The home side Dinamo hosted Urgench’s Xorazm at home.

In a fiercely contested, attacking encounter, fans witnessed a real goal fest and intense drama — the match ended in a thrilling 2:2 draw .

Four goals and fierce action on the pitch

The first half began with the visitors on the front foot. In the 41st minute, Xorazm striker Rustamjon Abduhamidov opened the scoring to send his team into the break ahead (0:1).

In the second half, the Samarkand side took complete control of the initiative:

  • 63rd minute: Behruzbek Oblaqulov restored parity — 1:1;

  • 74th minute: Substitute Jahongir Abdusalomov put the hosts ahead — 2:1.

However, the Urgench side refused to surrender. In the 80th minute, Diyorbek Ortiqboyev scored Xorazm’s equalizer to set the final score at 2:2.

League table standings

After the draw, both teams added one point to their totals and improved their positions in the league table:

  • Dinamo increased their points total to 22 and climbed to 8th place in the Super League;

  • Xorazm meanwhile, with 20 points , moved into 11th place .

Match report:

Super League, Matchday 17

Dinamo – Xorazm 2:2

Goals: Behruzbek Oblaqulov (63), Jahongir Abdusalomov (74) — Rustamjon Abduhamidov (41), Diyorbek Ortiqboyev (80).

  • Dinamo: Edem Nemanov, Mixail Shtefan, Nurillo To‘xtasinov (Jahongir Abdusalomov, 46), Sanjar Qodirqulov (Ulug‘bek Abdullayev, 31), Rasul Yo‘ldoshev (Haris Hayderovich, 46), Amadu Dumbuya (Abdug‘afur Haydarov, 58), Tigran Avanesyan (Oybek O‘rmonjonov, 75), Jaloliddin Jumaboyev, Marko Stanoyevich, Firdavs Abdurahmonov, Behruzbek Oblaqulov.

  • Xorazm: Umidjon Ergashev, Elzio Lohan (Danila Yejov, 78), Diyor Ortiqboyev, Daniil Nugumanov, Sunnatulloh Hamidjonov, Suhrob Izzatov, Azizbek Pirmuhammadov, Umidbek Sultonov (Nurjahon Muzaffarov, 78), Ulug‘bek Hoshimov (Ismadiyor Ummatov, 84), Rustam Abduhamidov (Sardorbek Azimov, 46), Rafael Sabino (Nodirbek Abduxaliqov, 65).

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends on Telegram or other social networks.

SamarkandDinamoXorazmUzbekistan
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Historic Result: Uzbekistan Dominates Asia With 51 MedalsHistoric Result: Uzbekistan Dominates Asia With 51 MedalsYesterday, 23:52Murat Gassiev Challenges Bakhodir Jalolov: Will This Blockbuster Clash Happen?Murat Gassiev Challenges Bakhodir Jalolov: Will This Blockbuster Clash Happen?Yesterday, 23:48“Islam Achieved More Than Khabib”: Dana White Compared Two Great Champions“Islam Achieved More Than Khabib”: Dana White Compared Two Great ChampionsYesterday, 23:43How Did Conor McGregor Predict the Makhachev–Garry Fight?How Did Conor McGregor Predict the Makhachev–Garry Fight?Yesterday, 23:38Liverpool Interested in Paris Talent, but Another Target Is the PriorityLiverpool Interested in Paris Talent, but Another Target Is the PriorityYesterday, 23:12Reasons Behind Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa Failure RevealedReasons Behind Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa Failure RevealedYesterday, 21:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?