“We made foolish mistakes”: Vadim Abramov on the points dropped

·67·Sport
“We made foolish mistakes”: Vadim Abramov on the points dropped

In Matchday 17 of the Uzbekistan Super League, Samarkand’s Dinamo recorded a hard-fought 2–2 draw with Xorazm at home. After the match, the Samarkand side’s coach Vadim Abramov answered journalists’ questions in detail and with his trademark sharpness.

The experienced coach focused on the team’s mistakes, defensive gaps and the injury problems that have been troubling the squad.

“We showed tremendous resilience, but conceded from a routine situation”

Vadim Abramov shared his thoughts on the course of the match and the important points that were dropped:

“We did not start the match badly and were doing the right things. Then we made foolish mistakes, which led to us conceding. In the second half, the boys showed tremendous resilience and took the lead.

Unfortunately, we made another mistake and conceded from a corner. In fact, we knew the ball would be delivered to that exact area and had explained it to the players. But I am amazed at how experienced footballers defended in that situation—the opposition player was able to run unchallenged to the penalty spot and score. It was an entertaining, hard-fought game, which the fans probably enjoyed, but for us it meant two points dropped.”

Injury crisis: Sanjar Qodirqulov also sidelined

The issue causing Dinamo coach the most concern is the steady loss of first-team players to injury:

“Unfortunately, Sanjar Qodirqulov joined the injured players today. The footballers in the treatment room are not yet ready to return to the pitch and have not even resumed training. It is difficult to say exactly when they will return.

The absence not only of Hojimirzayev, but also of key players such as Amonov and O‘rozov, is having a serious impact on the team’s performance. Any club would struggle after such losses. It is largely due to the congested schedule—our opponents are getting one or two more days of rest than we are, while we do not have enough time to recover.”

Jahongir Abdusalomov makes an impact off the bench

The coach also highlighted Jahongir Abdusalomov, who came on as a substitute and contributed a goal and an assist:

“We have to distribute the workload evenly among all the players. That is why we brought Jahongir on from the bench to increase the tempo, and the decision paid off—he scored a goal. His place on the bench was purely a tactical decision”.

Paxtakor and OKMK ahead: What are the Samarkand side hoping for?

In the next rounds, Dinamo will face the Uzbekistan Super League leaders. Vadim Abramov made it clear that he has no intention of surrendering ahead of the upcoming challenges:

“That is football. Who expected us to drop points today? Yes, our upcoming opponents, OKMK and Paxtakor, are very strong and renowned, but we will prepare with all our might to win in any situation”, the coach concluded.

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Vadim AbramovDinamoXorazmSamarkandSanjar Qodirqulov
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