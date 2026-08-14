Historic Result: Uzbekistan Dominates Asia With 51 Medals

The continental Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships, hosted by the magnificent Olympic Village in our capital, have officially come to an end. Eight days of intense competition concluded with the absolute triumph of Uzbekistan’s national team.

According to the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, our compatriots finished the championships with a total of 51 medals once again proving that they have no equal in Asia.

Double gold for Omadillo Olimov on the final day!

On the competition’s climactic final day, athletes in the heaviest weight categories battled for places on the podium.

In the Youth +110 kg weight category, representing Uzbekistan, Omadillo Olimov demonstrated outstanding skill, winning two gold medals in the snatch and total to put a spectacular finishing touch on the championships.

Uzbekistan’s national team’s final medal tally

After competing against the continent’s strongest young athletes for eight days, our lifters recorded the following results:

Youth category: 7 gold, 10 silver and 6 bronze medals — Total: 23 medals ;

Junior category: 6 gold, 8 silver and 14 bronze medals — Total: 28 medals.

In total, the athletes representing the future of Uzbek weightlifting secured 13 gold, 18 silver and 20 bronze medals .

First place in Asia in the overall team standings across all four categories!

According to the competition results, Uzbekistan’s national team proved unbeatable in all major areas and won the team title in four categories:

Youth category in the overall points standings — 1st place; Young women’s category in the points standings — 1st place; Junior category in the overall points standings — 1st place; Junior men’s category in the points standings — 1st place.

This unprecedented victory and absolute dominance in the team standings show that the new generation of Uzbekistan’s weightlifting school is ready for major success on the world stage.

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