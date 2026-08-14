An intriguing and high-profile clash could emerge in professional boxing’s heavyweight division. The renowned Russian boxer, currently WBA Regular the holder of the championship belt Murat Gassiev is considering Uzbek knockout artist Bakhodir Jalolov as a candidate for his next fight.

In his latest interview, the experienced boxer shared his plans for the near future and named the leading contenders he would like to face in the ring.

Four contenders: Jalolov among the stars

Murat Gassiev revealed that he has targeted four elite opponents for a title defense or a major showdown in the heavyweight division:

The Russian champion’s decision to include his compatriot’s name among his potential opponents shows how highly Jalolov’s reputation and danger level are regarded in professional boxing.

Rankings and future prospects

Although Murat Gassiev has expressed a desire to step into the ring against Uzbekistan’s “Big Machine,” Bakhodir Jalolov has not yet WBA (World Boxing Association) officially entered the top 15 of the rankings.

Nevertheless, Bakhodir Jalolov’s unbeaten professional record and knockout power, along with his status as a two-time Olympic and world champion, could significantly increase interest in this clash. If the promoters can reach an agreement, the fight would undoubtedly become one of the year’s most spectacular boxing events.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends via Telegram or other social networks.