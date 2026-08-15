Hansi Flick Tests Lamine Yamal as a Central Striker for Barcelona

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is looking for tactical solutions to address the team’s shortage of forwards. According to Goal.com, the German coach is testing young talent Lamine Yamal as a central striker, including in the “false nine” role. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

The Catalan club underwent major changes during the summer transfer window. Robert Lewandowski left to continue his career in North America, while Ferran Torres joined Paris Saint-Germain. The departures of these experienced players have created a significant gap in Barcelona’s attack.

New Tactical Experiments in Training

Lamine Yamal is primarily a right winger, and fans have become accustomed to seeing him in that position. However, in recent weeks, Hansi Flick has changed his view of the player’s role and shown that Yamal can also be used centrally. This is not merely a theoretical idea but a tactic being implemented at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training ground.

Training footage released by the club showed Lamine Yamal operating as a central No. 9 and scoring a fine goal. In the move, the player showcased his technical ability, controlling the ball with his right foot before producing a precise finish with his magical left foot.

A Shortage of Players and Versatile Footballers

Under Hansi Flick, Lamine Yamal is not the only player being asked to change positions. Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi have also shown that they are ready to play as central strikers. During their careers, they have gained experience playing centrally for Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund, respectively.

Although these players are generally more effective on the wings, the coach has been forced to rely on their versatility. Lamine Yamal, who has returned from holiday, is expected to join the first team soon. Experts are watching closely to see whether the coach will use him in this new experimental role in the next friendly match in Basel.