Super-contract prices revealed: Which are the most expensive and cheapest fields of study?

·22·Society
Super-contract prices revealed: Which are the most expensive and cheapest fields of study?

In Uzbekistan, entrance exams for higher education institutions have concluded, and the most important issue for applicants who were not recommended for admission but still intend to study is the amount of the differentiated (super) contract.

Under the new procedure, super-contract prices are now being independently set directly by university rectors within the framework of the financial and academic independence of higher education institutions. Some state universities have begun announcing tuition rates for the 2026/2027 academic year.

From 29,6 million soums to 90 million soums: The example of Termiz State University

At Termiz State University, which was among the first to announce its prices, tuition contract amounts have been distributed according to the demand for each field of study:

  • Minimum amount: At the university, super-contract prices for some fields of study start at 29,6 million soums;

  • Most expensive fields: The highest tuition rate has been set for the fields of jurisprudence (law), international relations, and public and community administration, amounting to 90 million soums.

How is the calculation made for those who fell short by more than 4,05 points?

The applicant’s score is important when admitting students on a super-contract basis:

  • Differentiated procedure: For applicants who fell short of the established admission threshold by more than 4,05 points, the super-contract amount is set at at least three times the basic tuition contract amount for that field of study;

  • Independent decision: Each higher education institution approves specific coefficients for other fields of study based on its material and technical resources and the characteristics of the fields.

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UzbekistanTermez State University
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