Milan Want to Strengthen Squad Before Transfer Window Closes

·1·Sport
Milan Want to Strengthen Squad Before Transfer Window Closes

AC Milan have entered the decisive stage of the transfer window. According to Tuttosport, club owner Gerry Cardinale and head coach Ruben Amorim will hold another important meeting in the coming days to discuss the final deals that must be completed before the summer transfer window closes on 31 August. Goal.com reports .

During talks held last week, the Portuguese coach presented the management with a list of players who do not feature in his plans for the future. The list includes players such as Tomori, Odogu, Fofana and Nkunku. Amorim has also demanded the arrival of five or six more players to make the team more competitive.

Priority Positions and Main Targets

Although it will be difficult to complete all the transfers requested by the coach, the club's management plans to remain active in the final days of the transfer window and meet the head coach's demands. Milan are particularly focused on strengthening their attack and defence.

The team urgently needs a centre-back comfortable in possession, a full-back capable of moving inside and delivering key passes, and an attacking midfielder who can play behind the forwards. The attacking midfield position is the club's top priority.

Transfer Market Negotiations and Competition

After the player initially chosen for this role, Karetsas, opted for Borussia Dortmund, Nwaneri of Arsenal became Milan's main target. He was not even named on the bench for the Community Shield match following Arsenal's victory over Manchester City.

Milan initially submitted a loan offer with a €40 million purchase option, but it was rejected. Nevertheless, another attempt is expected on terms that could satisfy the Gunners. In defence, 21-year-old Portuguese Lecce player Tiago Gabriel is also being closely monitored.

Lecce are demanding €25–30 million for the player, which is slightly too expensive for Milan. The club is therefore trying to include midfielder Bondo or defender Terracciano in the deal to lower the fee. However, English clubs are also actively competing for the player.

AC MilanRuben AmorimTransfersSerie ATuttosport
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