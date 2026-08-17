A gold tooth was fitted on a horse: video sparks discussion on social media

·26·Society
A gold tooth was fitted on a horse: video sparks discussion on social media

A video showing a gold tooth being fitted on a horse named Boysun in the Qamashi district has spread on social media. The footage shows that two of the horse’s lower-jaw teeth have been covered with gold.

According to the video’s creator, in response to claims that horses cannot have gold teeth fitted, he had gold coverings placed on two of Boysun’s lower teeth.

The creator ended the video humorously by saying, “Now Boysun has two gold teeth as well.”

This unusual incident prompted mixed reactions among social media users. While some supported the horse’s new “smile,” describing it as an interesting and unique idea, others considered decorating the animal in this way unnecessary and “foolish.”

In short, Boysun’s gold teeth instantly made an ordinary horse famous on social media.

A person’s fingers are opening the animal’s mouth and showing its gold tooth.

What do you think—is this right? Share your opinion in the comments.

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