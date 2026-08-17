Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra Screen Replacement Cost Revealed

Samsung has announced the official prices for out-of-warranty service and replacement parts for its latest foldable smartphones. According to Ixbt.com, the most expensive repair among the new devices is for the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, with replacement of its inner foldable display costing exactly 640 US dollars. Ixbt.com reports this.

According to the official information released, servicing the new-generation foldable gadgets could lead to significant expenses for users. In particular, the inner display module of the standard Galaxy Z Fold8 is priced at 580 dollars, while replacing the inner screen of the Galaxy Z Flip8 clamshell smartphone costs not 640 dollars, but 360 dollars. These prices apply to accidental damage that occurs after the warranty has expired or is not covered by the warranty terms.

External Screens and Differences From the Previous Generation

Repairing the devices’ external screens is considerably cheaper than replacing the inner foldable component. Specifically, replacing the outer display costs 150 dollars for the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, 140 dollars for the Galaxy Z Fold8, and 130 dollars for the Galaxy Z Flip8. Nevertheless, it is clear that inner screen replacement prices have risen significantly compared with the previous-generation devices.

For example, replacing the inner display of the previous-generation Galaxy Z Fold7 was priced at 450 dollars. Samsung explains this change by saying that the classification of repair procedures has been revised for the new-generation devices. Therefore, it is emphasized that directly comparing the prices of previous and current models may not always be entirely accurate.

The Main Weak Point of Foldable Smartphones

This new pricing policy once again clearly highlights the main drawback of foldable gadgets. Although manufacturers improve the durability of these devices every year, the foldable display remains one of the most complex and expensive components in modern technology.

While a cracked screen on a conventional smartphone is unpleasant for any user, damage to the inner display of the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra can be extremely costly for its owner. To help prevent such financial risks, Samsung offers users the Care+ insurance program. Its terms may vary depending on the country and the specific model, and it can significantly reduce repair costs when accidental damage occurs.