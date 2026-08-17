Rodri Transfer Set to Benefit Atlético Madrid and Villarreal

·20·Sport
Rodri Transfer Set to Benefit Atlético Madrid and Villarreal

Barcelona are close to signing Manchester City midfielder Rodri, a move expected to benefit not only the Catalan club’s fans but also two other La Liga representatives financially. According to Mundo Deportivo, Atlético Madrid and Villarreal are set to receive millions of euros in unexpected revenue from the high-profile transfer under FIFA’s solidarity mechanism. Goal.com reports .

Negotiations between the parties have now reached the final stage, with the deal worth an initial guaranteed payment of €65 million plus €10 million in bonuses. The experienced 30-year-old is expected to move to the Catalan capital next summer, where head coach Hansi Flick will begin preparing him for key plans and important Champions League matches.

Millions from FIFA rules

Under FIFA regulations, when an international transfer takes place, 5% of the total fee must be distributed among all training clubs involved in the player’s development between the ages of 12 and 23. Thanks to this rule, Rodri’s former clubs are certain to receive a share of the major transfer.

According to reports, the player spent seven years in Atlético Madrid’s academy before turning 17. The capital club is guaranteed to earn at least €1.6 million from the initial payment alone. If all additional conditions in the contract are met, the amount could rise to €2 million. However, Rodri’s first youth club, Rayo Majadahonda, will miss out on these payments because he left at the age of 11.

Villarreal to receive a substantial sum too

Villarreal are also among the clubs set to benefit significantly from FIFA solidarity payments. The midfielder spent five years with the “Yellow Submarine,” including two years with the youth teams and three seasons in the senior squad.

Rodri moved from Villarreal to Atlético Madrid in 2018 before completing a lucrative transfer to Manchester City a year later. It has now become clear that the Spaniard’s next major transfer will provide valuable financial support to the clubs where he took his first professional steps.

All the remaining transfer details are currently being finalized, and Barcelona are expected to officially announce the signing in the coming days. The arrival of the experienced midfielder is expected to further strengthen the team’s competitiveness in domestic competition.

RodriBarcelonaAtlético MadridVillarrealTransfer
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