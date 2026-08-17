Starlink Provides Free Internet to Earthquake Victims in Indonesia

After the devastating earthquake in Indonesia, Starlink announced that it would provide free satellite internet to residents of the affected areas until September 16. As restoring communication and information exchange is crucial in regions hit by natural disasters, this step is enabling thousands of people to stay in touch with loved ones and receive timely updates during these difficult times. Ixbt.com reports it.

According to ixbt.com, this social initiative requires no additional action from existing customers. The company’s automated system will automatically credit the corresponding amount to their accounts. As a result, users can continue using the internet service without worrying about any payments.

Customers who previously canceled their subscriptions will not be left out either. They will also receive a special credit, allowing them to restore the service free of charge until the stated deadline — September 16.

New Users and Equipment Replacement

New users in the disaster zone can also connect to the Starlink network and use completely free connectivity until the specified deadline. To do so, they must first purchase the necessary equipment and then contact the company’s support service to activate the promotional period.

SpaceX has not forgotten users whose Starlink equipment was damaged or stopped working during the earthquake. The company stated that, if owners of equipment damaged by the natural disaster contact support, all faulty devices will be replaced with new ones completely free of charge.