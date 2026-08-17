Starlink Provides Free Internet to Earthquake Victims in Indonesia

·3·Technology
Starlink Provides Free Internet to Earthquake Victims in Indonesia

After the devastating earthquake in Indonesia, Starlink announced that it would provide free satellite internet to residents of the affected areas until September 16. As restoring communication and information exchange is crucial in regions hit by natural disasters, this step is enabling thousands of people to stay in touch with loved ones and receive timely updates during these difficult times. Ixbt.com reports it.

According to ixbt.com, this social initiative requires no additional action from existing customers. The company’s automated system will automatically credit the corresponding amount to their accounts. As a result, users can continue using the internet service without worrying about any payments.

Customers who previously canceled their subscriptions will not be left out either. They will also receive a special credit, allowing them to restore the service free of charge until the stated deadline — September 16.

New Users and Equipment Replacement

New users in the disaster zone can also connect to the Starlink network and use completely free connectivity until the specified deadline. To do so, they must first purchase the necessary equipment and then contact the company’s support service to activate the promotional period.

SpaceX has not forgotten users whose Starlink equipment was damaged or stopped working during the earthquake. The company stated that, if owners of equipment damaged by the natural disaster contact support, all faulty devices will be replaced with new ones completely free of charge.

StarlinkIndonesiaEarthquakeSpaceXInternet
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra Screen Replacement Cost RevealedGalaxy Z Fold8 Ultra Screen Replacement Cost RevealedToday, 14:23Artificial Intelligence Fired an Employee: First Case Under Claude’s ManagementArtificial Intelligence Fired an Employee: First Case Under Claude’s ManagementToday, 12:52Arktika-M Satellite Captures Solar Eclipse on Video from SpaceArktika-M Satellite Captures Solar Eclipse on Video from SpaceToday, 10:27NASA Seeks Scientists’ Help for Long-Term Missions on the MoonNASA Seeks Scientists’ Help for Long-Term Missions on the MoonToday, 09:58Space Debris: Satellites Are Reaching a Critical ThresholdSpace Debris: Satellites Are Reaching a Critical ThresholdYesterday, 23:24Modern OLED TVs Are Aging Like Models From 10 Years AgoModern OLED TVs Are Aging Like Models From 10 Years AgoYesterday, 19:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids
Honor Robot Phone makes its debut on the football pitch: 4D camera smartphone capabilities
Honor Robot Phone makes its debut on the football pitch: 4D camera smartphone capabilities
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone