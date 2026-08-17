Milan and Juventus considering Youssouf Fofana–Nico González swap

·3·Sport
Milan and Juventus considering Youssouf Fofana–Nico González swap

With less than a week to go before the new Serie A season begins, Italy’s biggest clubs could make an unexpected move in the transfer market. According to Tuttosport, Milan and Juventus are considering exchanging players who no longer feature in their plans. The potential deal could give footballers viewed as surplus to requirements at the two giants a chance to restart their careers. Goal.com reports .

Both clubs currently have several players who, for various reasons, have been left out of the starting line-up. In particular, Youssouf Fofana at Milan and Nico González at Juventus are not part of their head coaches’ plans for the future. As the final days of the transfer window approach, the situation surrounding these players is changing and becoming an attractive opportunity for rival clubs.

A new candidate for midfield and defence

Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti is demanding two equally strong players for every position and wants to create a healthy competitive environment within the team. The Turin club have long been searching for a physically powerful central midfielder who can play in front of the back line and break up opposition attacks. Looking for a suitable partner or rival for Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram, the club initially viewed Franck Kessié as its priority option.

However, after Youssouf Fofana was placed on Milan’s transfer list, the player’s agents immediately contacted Juventus management and offered the former Monaco midfielder to the Turin club. Fofana’s physical ability and determination in midfield are expected to fit Spalletti’s requirements perfectly.

An option for Milan to strengthen the attack

Milan, meanwhile, intend to overhaul their attacking midfield options and the position behind Gonçalo Ramos. At present, only Pulisic’s stay appears certain, while Loftus-Cheek is viewed as a versatile player. However, with Nkunku and Leão potentially leaving the club, the Rossoneri will need new options immediately. They are particularly in need of an agile left-footed player.

It is in this context that Nico González has attracted Milan’s attention. After returning from his loan spell at Atlético Madrid, the player openly stated that he did not want to remain at the Turin club and wished to return to Diego Simeone’s team. Nevertheless, his agents offered him to Milan, and the Rossoneri did not firmly reject the possibility.

For now, a swap involving Youssouf Fofana and Nico González remains merely a transfer idea. The clubs still need to resolve the issue of the difference in the players’ market values, although the gap between Milan and Juventus is not particularly large. With little time left before the transfer window closes, this direct exchange could become a reality.

MilanJuventusYoussouf FofanaNico GonzálezTransfer
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