The rare 2 488.32-carat diamond has finally found a buyer

·26·World
The rare 2 488.32-carat diamond has finally found a buyer

A buyer has finally been found for one of the largest precious diamonds in history in Botswana. The 2 488,32-carat “Motsvedi” diamond had remained unsold for nearly two years after being discovered at the Karowe mine. This was reported by Business Insider Africa.

“Motsvedi” was found in August 2024 at Botswana’s Karowe mine. Its weight was initially announced as 2 492 carats. However, after the stone was cleaned and processed, its final weight was found to be 2 488,32 carats.

The second-largest gem-quality diamond in history

The Gemological Institute of America has recognized the stone as the second-largest gem-quality diamond ever discovered.

First place belongs to the famous “Cullinan” diamond, discovered in the Republic of South Africa in 1905. It weighs 3 106 carats.

Canada’s Lucara Diamond mining company announced the sale of “Motsvedi” in its report for the second quarter of 2026. The report, published on 7 August, included the diamond in the company’s quarterly revenue.

The company’s total revenue amounted to 41 million dollars. However, Lucara Diamond did not disclose who purchased the stone or its exact sale price.

Why is it difficult to sell such a huge diamond?

Offering a rare diamond of such enormous size to a buyer is very different from ordinary sales. This is because the market has no clear, universally accepted criteria for determining the true value of massive stones.

Therefore, its owner may have it cut into several smaller but valuable diamonds. Another option is to preserve the stone intact and display it as a rare collectible or museum exhibit.

“Motsvedi” is also notable for its quality

In addition to its enormous size, “Motsvedi” also stands out for its high quality. The Gemological Institute described it as a transparent diamond with a light brown hue, valued as a gemstone.

Experts recorded the stone as a largely flawless, single crystal.

Thus, the 2 488,32-carat “Motsvedi”, which had been waiting nearly two years for a buyer, has finally been transferred to its new owner. However, the amount it was sold for and what its subsequent fate will be remain unknown.

BotswanaMotsvediLucara DiamondCullinanGemological Institute of America
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