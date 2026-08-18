Famous American actress Xeyden Panetteri has died at the age of 36. The death of the actress, known for her roles in the “Qichqiriq” films and the “G‘aroyib qahramonlar” and “Neshvill” series, was confirmed on 16 August.

Panetteri was found unconscious at her home in Greenville, South Carolina. Emergency responders attempted to save her, but the actress died at the scene. A preliminary examination found no signs of injury on her body, and law enforcement officials reported no indications of foul play.

The cause of the actress’s death has not yet been officially determined. The investigation and additional medical examinations are ongoing

Born on 21 August 1989, Panetteri was due to celebrate her 37th birthday a few days later.

She achieved international fame through her roles as Claire Bennet in the “Heroes” series and Juletta Barns in “Nashville.” She was nominated twice for a “Golden Globe” for her performance in “Nashville.”

Panetteri has a daughter named Kaya from her relationship with her former boyfriend, boxer Vladimir Klichko. The actress and Klichko had a child in 2014.

The death of the actress, who passed away at the age of 36, was met with deep sorrow by her fans and the film industry.