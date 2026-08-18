The legend of world football and former star of the Brazilian national team and Madrid’s Real Madrid Roberto Carloshas once again become the focus of public attention and social media. Photos showing the famous former footballer marrying Suhayla At Tohiri a prominent Moroccan-born football agent working in Spain, have sparked widespread discussion.

Starting August 17, photos of the couple in wedding attire began circulating again online, leading many fans to conclude that the ceremony had taken place the previous day. However, the actual course of events was somewhat different.

The Wedding Was Not Yesterday: Sky News Arabia Reveals the Details

International sources have clarified the timing of the ceremony and the widely circulated photos:

Initial reports: According to Sky News Arabia the first reports about the official marriage ceremony of Roberto Carlos and Suhayla At Tohiri were published as early as January this year;

Private ceremony: The wedding photos now recirculating on social media were taken in July during a special private ceremony held on a small scale with family members in attendance.

A New Alliance in the Football World

Roberto Carlos’s choice is not unrelated to the football world:

Suhayla At Tohiri is an experienced football agent with an established position in the Spanish football market, managing a range of transfers and legal processes;

Even after ending his career, the world champion Carlos has remained actively involved in international football projects and diplomacy.

Thus, the wedding photos presented online as if they were recent turned out to be scenes from a private celebration held months earlier to mark the formation of a strong family.

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