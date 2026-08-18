Doctors Risk Their Lives to Rescue Newborns During Powerful Earthquake in Colombia

During a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Colombia, Dr. German Andres Somoyar and his team risked their lives to evacuate newborns from the hospital.

The Most Vulnerable Patients Were Moved to Safety

The earthquake also affected Clínica Panamericana Hospital in Apartadó. Despite the panic and dangerous conditions, medical staff began moving the babies to a safe area as quickly and carefully as possible.

A total of 10 newborns were successfully evacuated.

“This Wasn’t Just My Job”

Rather than highlighting his own role in the rescue, Dr. German Andres Somoyar emphasized the efforts of the entire medical team.

In his view, every staff member’s actions were crucial in such a situation. Protecting people who cannot defend themselves during emergencies such as earthquakes requires great courage.

The safe evacuation of 10 babies once again demonstrated the medical team’s dedication and responsibility toward human life.