Debts owed to Management Service Companies (BSK) are being collected

·0·Society
Debts owed to Management Service Companies (BSK) are being collected

The Khorezm Region Department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement and its territorial divisions are carrying out specific measures to collect debts in favor of management service companies (BSK) in accordance with court decisions.

In particular, during the period that has passed since the beginning of the current year, enforcement actions have been carried out on a total of 3 000 enforcement documents worth 2,5 billion soums related to collections in favor of management service companies under proceedings, of which 2 591 enforcement documents worth 2,1 billion soums have been completed.

Of these, debts totaling 1,1 billion soums have actually been collected under 1 775 enforcement documents.

In addition, under 86 enforcement documents in this category, collection of 174 million soums has been directed at the debtors’ wages.

Monitoring measures are being carried out to reduce debts owed to Management Service Companies (BSK) and strengthen payment discipline.

Responsible employees are participating in these measures, and appropriate steps are being taken to collect debts and ensure legality. Work in this area is ongoing.

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