Armed attack on TikTok star: 28-year-old blogger shot dead in Pakistan

A 28-year-old TikTok user, Shamsu Bibi, was killed in an armed attack in Pakistan. The incident occurred in Rawalpindi, and her 15-year-old sister was also injured in the attack.

According to police, the incident occurred on August 14 while Shamsu Bibi was traveling by car with her sister and younger brother.

The attackers suddenly opened fire and then fled the scene.

Shamsu Bibi was killed in the shooting, while her 15-year-old sister was injured.

No detailed information has yet been released about the exact motive for the attack or who carried it out.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident to identify the attackers and determine the circumstances behind the attack.

Investigators are expected to clarify whether Shamsu Bibi’s TikTok activities were connected to the attack or whether the incident had another motive.