Conflict That Began over a Single Cookie: 19-Year-Old Uzbek Woman Dies in Kazakhstan

·58·Society
Conflict That Began over a Single Cookie: 19-Year-Old Uzbek Woman Dies in Kazakhstan

An investigation has been launched into the death of Madina, a 19-year-old Uzbek citizen, in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl Region. It has emerged that a day before her death, she told a friend that she had quarrelled with her husband and wanted to leave home.

According to Madina’s friend, the young woman frequently had disagreements with her husband and had previously said that she had been subjected to violence by him.

The latest dispute reportedly began over a sweet brought for their eight-month-old child.

Madina told her friend that she had decided to leave home and even sent photos of the belongings she had packed.

It is reported that Madina asked her friend for 15,000 tenge, but the necessary funds could not be found. After that, contact with her was lost.

Later, the deceased woman’s mother-in-law informed her friend that Madina had died.

Madina’s friend expressed doubts about the circumstances of her death and called for a thorough investigation into the incident. Reports that her body bore injuries have not yet been officially confirmed.

Zhambyl Region police said that a pre-trial investigation is under way. Law enforcement authorities have not drawn any conclusions about the cause of death or the guilt of specific individuals pending the completion of the investigation.

Madina’s relatives are awaiting a full and impartial determination of all the circumstances surrounding her death.

MadinaKazakhstanZhambyl Region
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