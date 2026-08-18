Bear Cub Found in Forest Becomes Family’s “Child”: How Stepan Grew Up

The story of a Russian couple who found a three-month-old orphaned bear cub in the forest and raised it at home has once again sparked widespread interest online.

The couple rescued the bear cub after finding it alone and in poor health in the forest, then brought it home. Raised in their care, the bear was named Stepan.

Most astonishingly, the wild animal grew to weigh hundreds of kilograms while living under the same roof as the family.

Stepan on the sofa and at the family table

Videos and photos shared on social media show Stepan sitting on the sofa watching television and spending time with his family around the dinner table.

Even after reaching adulthood, he remained close to the couple. Stepan’s biggest “problem” is his appetite. He is said to eat dozens of kilograms of food a day.

Nevertheless, the couple describes him as non-aggressive toward people, and instead very obedient and affectionate.

Stepan has also appeared in commercials and videos, becoming known in Russia as a “pet bear.”