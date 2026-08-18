Ritik Roshan denied reports of his breakup: he is now preparing to marry Saba

·27·Culture
Ritik Roshan denied reports of his breakup: he is now preparing to marry Saba

Reports that Indian film star Ritik Roshan’s relationship with his girlfriend Saba had ended have been denied by the actor himself. On the contrary, the 52-year-old actor has revealed that he is planning to marry her.

In recent days, various reports had circulated claiming that Ritik and Saba had ended their relationship.

However, the actor denied the claims and said that their relationship was continuing.

Most interestingly, Ritik also revealed that he was considering marrying Saba. According to the actor, the wedding date has not yet been set. Reports are also circulating that he was inspired to make this decision by his 60-year-old colleague Amir Xon.

It is not yet known when Ritik and Saba’s wedding will take place.

In addition to the actor’s personal life, his creative plans are also attracting attention. Ritik Roshan is currently in negotiations to appear in one of the films being made in Hollywood.

Hrithik RoshanSabaAamir KhanHollywood
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