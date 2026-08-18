Genuine human mummies are being dangerously sold online

·37·World
Genuine human mummies are being dangerously sold online

Genuine human mummies have been found for sale on online stores and auction websites. In some cases, they were sent through regular mail. Experts warn that such trade could pose biological and chemical risks. Naked Science reported this.

Experts in healthcare, biology, anatomy and chemistry from universities in the United Kingdom, Lithuania, Italy and Australia studied listings on social media, online stores and auction websites. They analyzed 122 listings featuring human remains and 6 featuring animal remains dating from 2015–2025.

Some of the mummies offered for sale showed signs of fungal infection. However, sellers did not warn buyers about safety precautions.

Experts say that the drying process characteristic of mummification does not mean that all biological processes have completely stopped. Surviving microorganisms may become active again during improper transportation or storage. Fungal spores could spread through the air and potentially endanger people handling the mummy.

Mummies were handled without protective equipment

Oq mato ustida yotgan insonning mumiyolangan jasadi va skeleti.

Researchers found that in 22 cases, people had touched mummy remains without gloves or masks. Such protective equipment is necessary not only to guard against microorganisms, but also to prevent exposure to chemicals used in embalming.

Throughout different periods of history, toxic substances such as arsenic, mercury and lead may have been used to preserve bodies. Other substances, including bitumen, cedar oil, natron and plant resins, were also used. Some compounds can affect the skin and respiratory tract.

Scientists emphasize that the findings of this study cannot be fully applied to the global market for mummy remains. However, the research shows that the sale and transportation of human mummies online may pose certain risks.

Earlier, modern and ancient bacteria were found in a 5 300-year-old mummy discovered in the O‘tztal Alps in 1991.

United KingdomLithuaniaItalyAustraliaNaked Science
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