Tashkent’s famous “Yangiobod” market put up for sale: what will happen to it now?

Following reports that Tashkent’s famous “Yangiobod” market has been put up for sale, various speculations about its future have emerged on social media. Some reports say that a new eco-market and entertainment complex will be built on the site.

So far, there is no officially confirmed decision to demolish “Yangiobod” or build a new complex in its place. Therefore, it is too early to regard reports that major construction will begin at the market as confirmed fact.

What is “Yangiobod” famous for?

The market is considered one of Tashkent’s distinctive shopping venues. For years, it has been a place where people buy:

old electrical equipment;

various tools and equipment;

collectibles;

rare and unusual finds.

It is precisely this atmosphere that sets “Yangiobod” apart from other markets.