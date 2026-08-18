American Man Solves Rubik’s Cube Blindfolded in 11.56 Seconds to Set Record

·21·World
American Man Solves Rubik’s Cube Blindfolded in 11.56 Seconds to Set Record

American speedcuber Tommi Cherri solved a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded in just 11.56 seconds, reclaiming the Guinness World Record.

Cherri, 21, achieved the result at the Mid-Atlantic Quiet Championship 2026 held on June 28, 2026, in Branchburg, New Jersey, USA. He set a new world record for solving a 3×3×3 Rubik’s Cube blindfolded.

With this result, Cherri broke the previous record held by Australian Charli Eggins. Eggins had set the record by solving a Rubik’s Cube in 11.67 seconds at a competition in Sydney on January 10, 2026.

Interestingly, the American speedcuber first set the world record in 2021. At the time, he solved a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded in 15.27 seconds. In the following years, Cherri consistently improved his results, reducing the record time several times.

Cherri and Charli Eggins also jointly hold the record for the fastest average time in blindfolded 3×3×3 Rubik’s Cube solving. Their average time is 14.05 seconds.

Following his new record, Tommi Cherri expressed satisfaction with his performance. He said he was happy to reclaim the world record and noted that it was his first record since 2024.

The athlete hopes to improve his results further in the future and retain the record for many years to come.

Tommi CherriRubik's CubeGuinness World RecordCharli EgginsNew Jersey
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Genuine human mummies are being dangerously sold onlineGenuine human mummies are being dangerously sold onlineToday, 09:58Armed attack on TikTok star: 28-year-old blogger shot dead in PakistanArmed attack on TikTok star: 28-year-old blogger shot dead in PakistanToday, 09:56The rare 2 488.32-carat diamond has finally found a buyerThe rare 2 488.32-carat diamond has finally found a buyerToday, 09:44Bear Cub Found in Forest Becomes Family’s “Child”: How Stepan Grew UpBear Cub Found in Forest Becomes Family’s “Child”: How Stepan Grew UpToday, 09:44Doctors Risk Their Lives to Rescue Newborns During Powerful Earthquake in ColombiaDoctors Risk Their Lives to Rescue Newborns During Powerful Earthquake in ColombiaToday, 09:27Married Again: Who Is Roberto Carlos’s Wife and When Did the Wedding Take Place?Married Again: Who Is Roberto Carlos’s Wife and When Did the Wedding Take Place?Today, 08:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts