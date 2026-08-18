American Man Solves Rubik’s Cube Blindfolded in 11.56 Seconds to Set Record

American speedcuber Tommi Cherri solved a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded in just 11.56 seconds, reclaiming the Guinness World Record.

Cherri, 21, achieved the result at the Mid-Atlantic Quiet Championship 2026 held on June 28, 2026, in Branchburg, New Jersey, USA. He set a new world record for solving a 3×3×3 Rubik’s Cube blindfolded.

With this result, Cherri broke the previous record held by Australian Charli Eggins. Eggins had set the record by solving a Rubik’s Cube in 11.67 seconds at a competition in Sydney on January 10, 2026.

Interestingly, the American speedcuber first set the world record in 2021. At the time, he solved a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded in 15.27 seconds. In the following years, Cherri consistently improved his results, reducing the record time several times.

Cherri and Charli Eggins also jointly hold the record for the fastest average time in blindfolded 3×3×3 Rubik’s Cube solving. Their average time is 14.05 seconds.

Following his new record, Tommi Cherri expressed satisfaction with his performance. He said he was happy to reclaim the world record and noted that it was his first record since 2024.

The athlete hopes to improve his results further in the future and retain the record for many years to come.