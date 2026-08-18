Do not ignore your tax debt ...

·0·Society
Do not ignore your tax debt ...

The Qoraqalpog‘iston Respublikasi Department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement and its territorial divisions have carried out a number of measures to collect tax arrears.

According to analyses, during the period that has elapsed this year, the enforcement of 22 773 enforcement documents totaling 627 billion 212 million soums related to the collection of tax arrears was ensured, of which 312 billion 742 million soums were actually collected.

For example, based on a decision of the Qoraqalpog‘iston Respublikasi State Tax Department handled by the Bureau’s Ellikqal’a District Division, the collection of a total of 9 billion 542 million soums in tax debt from the debtor "C.C. MENOR" MCHJ in favor of the state was ordered.

As a result of compulsory enforcement measures carried out to ensure execution of this decision, 9 billion 542 million soums in tax arrears were collected and transferred to the state budget.

In addition, in order to ensure the execution of the remaining enforcement documents, 467 items of property belonging to debtors, worth 80 billion 219 million soums, were seized, of which 59 items worth 28 billion 170 million soums were put up for auction. Measures in this area are continuing.

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