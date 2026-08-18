An Unexpected Concert on the “Afrosiyob” Train: Munisa Rizayeva Amazes Passengers! (video)

An ordinary journey on the “Afrosiyob” high-speed train unexpectedly turned into a live concert. Singer Munisa Rizayeva performed several songs for passengers in the carriage, adding a special atmosphere to the trip.

The singer’s surprise performance sparked great interest among the passengers in the carriage.

When Munisa began singing, some passengers joined her and performed the songs together.

A cheerful and warm atmosphere emerged during the journey.

Videos published by the “Temiryo‘lЕkspress” press service show the singer performing in the carriage and passengers singing along with her.

According to the press service, such surprise performances make train journeys even more enjoyable and memorable for passengers.

Who knows, perhaps passengers will be greeted by another musical surprise on the next “Afrosiyob” journey.