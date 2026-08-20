Drunk Ukrainian Woman Who Bit Police Officer Deported from Poland

·2·World
Drunk Ukrainian Woman Who Bit Police Officer Deported from Poland

A Ukrainian citizen who disturbed public order while intoxicated in Poland and physically assaulted a police officer is to be forcibly removed from the country. Polsatnews According to Polsatnews, a law enforcement officer was hospitalized after an unusual incident in the city of Zambrów, while the offender received a strict punishment banning her from re-entering the country.

“She refused to go to the sobering-up station”: How did the incident happen?

According to reports, police officers found a 39-year-old woman lying drunk on a sidewalk in the streets of Zambrów. While they were providing medical assistance and taking her to a sobering-up station, she strongly resisted:

  • Attack and injury: The woman insulted the officers, lunged at them and bit one of the police officers.

  • Medical measures: The injured police officer was immediately sent to an infectious diseases hospital as a precaution.

Details of the incident and the punishment imposed

Indicator

Incident details and measures

Offender

39-year-old Ukrainian citizen (woman)

Location of the incident

Zambrów, Poland

Charges

Insulting a public authority official and violating their physical integrity

Statutory punishment

Up to 3 years in prison

Decision made

Instead of criminal punishment Deportation from the country and a ban on re-entry

Removal from the country instead of imprisonment

Under Polish law, using force against and insulting a public servant or representative of the authorities is punishable by up to three years in prison. However, instead of lengthy court proceedings, Polish authorities decided to immediately deport the Ukrainian woman and officially ban her from re-entering Poland.

Do you think it is right to deport citizens directly rather than imprison them when they disturb public order and resist police officers abroad?

Share your opinions in the comments and send this news to your friends to stay informed about migration and legal developments abroad!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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