Javier Mendez Was Shocked by Michael Morales Losing 23 kg

UFC champion Islam Makhachev’s head coach, Javier Mendez, assessed the Ecuadorian undefeated fighter Michael Morales losing more than 20 kilograms in a short period. Morales cut weight to become the official backup fighter for the title bout between Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry, a decision that both shocked the coach and exposed the fighter’s weaknesses.

“Losing 23 kilograms is the enemy of endurance”: Mendez’s analysis

The renowned coach noted that Morales’s natural weight corresponds to the light heavyweight division (93 kg) and explained why such an extreme weight cut could prove costly in five-round title fights:

“Was he 100 kg? (laughs) Wow! 23 kilograms! My God, he’s a huge guy! That’s a lot of weight. He should actually be fighting at 93 kilograms. Unfortunately, when you have that much muscle mass and cut that much weight, your strength fades as the rounds go by. If he cannot knock out his opponent by the third round, the fourth and fifth rounds will be very difficult for him because of his excess muscle mass and the demanding weight-cutting process,” said Javier Mendez.

Michael Morales and weight-cut statistics

Metric Fighter status and Mendez’s assessment Fighter Michael Morales (Ecuador, undefeated record) Natural weight Approximately 100 kg (suited to the 93 kg division) Weight lost 23 kg (an extreme cut of more than 20 kilograms) Competition weight Welterweight limit (77.1 kg) Objective To serve as the backup fighter for the Makhachev–Garry title bout Main risk A sharp decline in cardio and strength in rounds four and five

The cardio factor in title fights

According to Javier Mendez, such a drastic weight cut may provide explosive power in shorter three-round fights, but it can leave a fighter vulnerable in 25-minute title bouts because of dehydration and muscle fatigue.

Do you think Michael Morales could maintain his cardio and endurance if he faced Makhachev in a five-round title fight, or are Mendez’s concerns justified?

Share your thoughts in the comments and immediately share this important analysis with MMA fans!