Man loses 42 kg after spider bite-induced coma

·27·World
Man loses 42 kg after spider bite-induced coma

British Peter Murphy fell seriously ill after being bitten by a venomous spider and spent several days in a coma. However, after fighting for his life and recovering, he decided to radically change his lifestyle. The serious illness and the deaths of loved ones prompted him to look at his life differently.

Need to Know reports that one day, Murphy saw a strange spider on his bed with a body resembling a translucent skeleton and reddish eyes. He carefully tried to catch the insect and release it outside. However, the spider bit him.

Shortly afterward, Murphy’s hand began to swell and turn red. Within a few days, his condition had deteriorated so severely that he could no longer speak normally.

At the hospital, doctors diagnosed him with necrotizing fasciitis . This is a serious bacterial infection that can cause tissue to deteriorate and die very quickly.

Murphy spent four days in a coma and underwent four surgeries during that time. His life was in serious danger.

One of the last events he remembers was hearing doctors tell his wife that they might have to amputate his arm if the infection spread upward.

“My whole life flashed before my eyes at that moment,” Murphy says.

During his battle with the serious illness, his brother and sister also died. After recovering and leaving the hospital, Murphy made a firm decision to change his life.

He had already been struggling with excess weight. After leaving the hospital, he gained even more weight. He then decided to take his health seriously and lose weight, ultimately losing 42 kilograms.

His wife provided tremendous support throughout the process. Together, the couple gave up a traditional English breakfast, cake, kebabs, sandwiches and chips. They also took up playing badminton regularly.

Inspired by Murphy’s transformation, his wife also adopted a healthier lifestyle and lost 22 kilograms.

Peter Murphy now regards the traumatic experience he endured as a major turning point in his life.

It is never too late to change,” he said.

Peter MurphyNeed to Know
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