Messi Scores 922nd Goal, Inter Miami Let Victory Slip Away

·18·Sport
Messi Scores 922nd Goal, Inter Miami Let Victory Slip Away

The MLS Round 20 match between Philadelphia and Inter Miami ended 2-2. One of the match's key moments was Lionel Messi's goal, which took the Argentine star's career tally to 922 goals.

However, Messi's latest historic goal Inter Miami was not enough to secure three points.

Messi did more than score

The Argentine forward scored in the 26th minute to put Inter Miami 2-1 ahead. He also played a role in his team's opening goal. However, Philadelphia equalized in the second half, and the match ended 2-2.

This goal was recorded as the 922nd of Lionel Messi's professional career.

How did the match unfold?

Event

Minute

Vasilev — 1-0

11

Pinter — 1-1

21

Messi — 1-2

26

Pierre — 2-2

58

The match became even more heated toward the end. In added time, Philadelphia and Inter Miami players — Cavan Sullivan and Yannick Bright — were shown red cards.

Important but insufficient result for Inter Miami

The goal was also emotionally significant for Messi. According to Reuters, he scored and helped his team after returning to the pitch following a difficult period in his personal life. The draw ended Inter Miami's three-match losing streak.

Messi and Suarez in the starting XI

Inter Miami started the match with the following lineup:

  • St. Clair;

  • Frey;

  • Lujan;

  • Falcon;

  • Reguilón;

  • Bright;

  • Segovia;

  • Casemiro;

  • Pinter;

  • Lionel Messi;

  • Luis Suarez.

Messi played the full 90 minutes and was one of his team's key players, contributing a goal and an assist.

Attention now turns to Messi's next goals

The 922-goal mark is another outstanding milestone in Lionel Messi's career. However, Inter Miami's main challenge remains avoiding further dropped points.

Do you think Messi can reach 950 career goals? Share your thoughts in the comments and share the article with football fans on Telegram and other social networks.

Lionel MessiInter MiamiLuis SuarezReuters
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