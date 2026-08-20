Contract Signed for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Fight

·24·Sport
Contract Signed for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Fight

The long-awaited clash in the boxing world could finally take place. Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have reportedly signed a contract for a fight scheduled to take place in New York on November 20.

The most intriguing detail is that the fight was previously said to be at risk of being postponed until 2027. Now, the bout between the two British boxers could take place much sooner.

Why is the fight scheduled for Friday?

According to reports, the bout is scheduled for Friday, November 20 The unusual choice is reportedly aimed at reducing competition with major US sporting events and accommodating a convenient broadcast time for American viewers. Boxing Scene and other sources have also confirmed that New York, specifically Madison Square Garden, is being discussed as the venue.

However, one important detail remains: the official announcement of the fight has not yet been finalized. While some sources report that contracts have been signed, others say the venue and certain agreements still need to be settled.

The records of the two giants

Boxer

Wins

Losses

Draws

Tyson Fury

36

2

1

Anthony Joshua

30

4

A fight after a decade of waiting

A potential clash between Fury and Joshua has been eagerly anticipated in the boxing world for years. Earlier, various reports suggested that the fight could be postponed until 2027 or moved to a different date altogether.

Now, November 20 and New York are being seriously considered. If all organizational issues are resolved and the fight is officially announced, it will undoubtedly be one of the biggest boxing events of 2026.

The Fury–Joshua fight is finally close to happening, but some issues remain unresolved ahead of the official announcement.

Fight at a glance

  • Date: November 20, 2026;

  • Day: Friday;

  • City: New York;

  • Potential venue: Madison Square Garden;

  • Status: Reports of an agreement have emerged; official confirmation is pending;

  • Bout: Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua.

Who do you think will win the long-awaited Fury–Joshua fight? Leave your opinion in the comments and share this news with boxing fans on Telegram and other social networks.

Tyson FuryAnthony JoshuaNew YorkMadison Square GardenBoxing Scene
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