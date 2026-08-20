Huawei Pura X View Unveiled as the First Monoblock Smartphone with a Unique Display

·30·Technology
Huawei Pura X View Unveiled as the First Monoblock Smartphone with a Unique Display

As devices without elongated screens become increasingly rare in today’s mobile market, Huawei has unveiled a gadget with an unusual design. According to ixbt.com, the company introduced its new Huawei Pura X View smartphone, announcing it as the world’s first monoblock device with a wide-format display. The gadget is aimed especially at users who enjoy watching videos, playing games, reading books and working with content. Ixbt.com reports it.

The device’s dimensions and screen ratio are its key highlights. The smartphone features a 6.39-inch OLED display with a 16 : 9.5 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2232 × 1320 pixels. Unlike most elongated smartphones available today, the new product is considerably wider. This significantly expands the usable area when viewing content in landscape orientation.

Exceptional Design and Technical Specifications

The display covers an impressive 96.1 percent of the front panel, while its bezels measure just 1.05 millimeters. The screen also leads in peak brightness, reaching 6500 nits. The smartphone successfully combines an ultra-thin body with a large battery: although its battery capacity is 7000 mAh, the body is just 6.68 millimeters thick and weighs 201 grams.

The device runs the latest HarmonyOS 7 operating system. Its software interface has been fully adapted to the wider screen, making multitasking, text reading and gaming more convenient. In essence, Huawei appears to have transferred the concept of the 2025 foldable Pura X model to a traditional monoblock body.

Release Date and Colors

Huawei has not yet disclosed all the technical details of its new smartphone, so current reports rely on insider information. According to Digital Chat Station, the flagship will feature a processor from the Kirin 9 family, a 7000 mAh battery and a triple-camera system with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a periscope telephoto lens.

The Huawei Pura X View will be available to buyers in four colors: red, gray, white and black. Reservations for initial orders have already opened in China. Starting August 28 this year, the smartphone will be showcased in stores and move to the official pre-order stage. Its price has not yet been announced.

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