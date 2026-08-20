Jon Jones Pushes Back Against Calling Islam Makhachev the GOAT

·20·Sport
Jon Jones Pushes Back Against Calling Islam Makhachev the GOAT

Islam Makhachev After achieving another historic feat, more people began calling him the greatest fighter in UFC history. But Jon Jones strongly rejected that view, insisting that the Russian fighter still has to prove he deserves GOAT status.

The main debate centers on one question: Has Makhachev really surpassed Jon Jones?

Jones: “How does that make sense?”

Jon Jones posted a list on social media of the fighters with the most wins in UFC title bouts.

“I got on social media and heard that a new greatest fighter had emerged? I’m confused. Please explain to me how that makes any sense.”

In Jones’s view, no matter how impressive Makhachev’s current record is, it is still too early to call him the greatest fighter in history.

The Numbers Favor Jones

Jon Jones tops the list of wins in UFC title fights.

Rank

Fighter

Title-fight wins

1

Jon Jones

16

2–11

Volkanovski, Aldo and others

Ahead of Makhachev

12

Islam Makhachev

7

Jon Jones Pushes Back Against Calling Islam Makhachev the GOAT

Ahead of Makhachev are UFC legends such as Alexander Volkanovski, Jose Aldo, Israel Adesanya, Randy Couture, Matt Hughes, Anderson Silva, Valentina Shevchenko, Amanda Nunes, Demetrious Johnson and Georges St-Pierre.

Makhachev Continues to Make History

At the same time, Islam Makhachev’s recent achievements show that he is becoming an increasingly serious contender in the GOAT debate.

He set the record for most lightweight title defenses before winning a welterweight title fight as well. In his latest bout, he defeated Ian Machado Garry by unanimous decision.

That victory gave Makhachev a chance to set a new record for the longest winning streak in UFC history.

Makhachev’s current achievements have therefore placed him among the greatest fighters in history. However, Jon Jones believes they are still not enough to reach the top spot.

The GOAT Debate Heats Up Again

Jon Jones’s 16 title-fight wins and years of dominance remain his strongest arguments. Since Makhachev is still active, he has time to move closer to those numbers in the future.

Now, the most intriguing debate among UFC fans will flare up again: Can Makhachev already be called the greatest fighter in history, or does Jon Jones still hold that status?

Who do you think is the greatest fighter in UFC history—Jon Jones or Islam Makhachev? Share your opinion in the comments and send this article to MMA fans on Telegram and other social media platforms.

Jon JonesIslam MakhachevUFCAlexander VolkanovskiIan Machado Garry
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