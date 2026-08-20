Is Enzo Fernández a Suitable Replacement for Rodri?

·26·Sport
Is Enzo Fernández a Suitable Replacement for Rodri?

The reigning English Premier League champions, Manchester City, are actively searching for ways to strengthen their midfield and fill the gap in the holding position. According to Paddy Power, after Spanish leader Rodri moved to Barcelona, the Citizens face the major and difficult task of finding a player capable of replacing him. This is reported by Goal.com .

Rodri had become not only one of Manchester City's most dominant and tactically important players, but also one of the entire Premier League's standout performers. His movements on the pitch provided the team with stability and played a decisive role in establishing superiority over opponents. His departure has therefore become a serious puzzle for the coaching staff and the club's recruitment department.

Discussion of the Enzo Fernández option

According to former England striker Joe Cole, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández has the perfect technical profile to take on this role. Cole emphasized that the Argentine midfielder's individual ability and capacity to play under pressure make him an ideal transfer target for Manchester City.

At the same time, the expert stressed that the situation surrounding this transfer could become quite complicated. According to Joe Cole, Enzo Fernández is seeking a new challenge to continue his career, and several prestigious clubs have shown interest in him. As a result, negotiations over the transfer are expected to come down to the financial terms.

Can one player solve the problem

However, Joe Cole also specifically noted that it would be impossible to fully replace a unique and influential player like Rodri with just one footballer. In his view, Rodri had almost single-handedly controlled the center of the pitch thanks to his physical strength and tactical intelligence, meaning Manchester City may need two players to preserve the previous balance.

Enzo Fernández's future and a potential transfer are currently being intensely debated by the football community and the media. Manchester City officials continue to carefully assess the options in the transfer market to make the best decision for strengthening the squad ahead of the new season.

Manchester CityEnzo FernándezRodriPremier LeagueTransfers
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