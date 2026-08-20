Unexpected change at Neftchi: Juan Cruz Hill leaves coaching staff

There has been a change in the coaching staff of Fergana-based Neftchi. Argentine coach Juan Cruz Hill has left the team for family reasons.

As the club officially announced the decision, it highlighted the coach’s work at Neftchi. The key question now is how his departure will affect the team’s coaching staff.

Neftchi thanks Hill

The club’s press service highly praised Juan Cruz Hill’s contribution to the team and stated that it respects his decision.

“We thank Juan Cruz Hill for his work at Neftchi and his contribution to our team. We respect this decision, which was made for family reasons.”

At the same time, the club wished the Argentine coach success in his future career and good health for his family.

What does Hill’s departure mean for the team?

Any change in the coaching staff can affect a team’s daily preparation and workflow. During his time on Neftchi’s staff, Juan Cruz Hill made his contribution to the team.

No official information has yet been provided on whether another coach will be appointed in his place or what changes will be made to the staff.

Matter Information Coach Juan Cruz Hill Club Neftchi Decision Left the coaching staff Reason Family reasons Club’s response The decision was respected Replacement Not announced yet

“Thank you, Juan Cruz Hill!”

Neftchi said goodbye to the coach in warm fashion in its announcement.

“Thank you, Juan Cruz Hill!”

It is not yet known where the Argentine coach will continue his career. At the same time, Neftchi must now determine its plans following this change in the coaching staff.

Do you think Juan Cruz Hill’s departure will affect Neftchi’s upcoming matches? Leave your opinion in the comments and share this news with football fans on Telegram and other social networks.