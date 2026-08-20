Exchange rates for August 21 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for August 21, 2026. According to the rates, the dollar rose by 52,28 soums to 11 847,16 soums.

• The euro rose by 1,12 soums to 13 685,60 soums.

• The Russian ruble fell by 0,38 soums to 138,67 soums.

• The pound sterling fell by 2,68 soums to 15 987,96 soums.

• The Japanese yen rose by 0,1 soums to 74,12 soums.

• The Swiss franc rose by 6,21 soums to 14 556,19 soums.

• The Chinese yuan fell by 2,64 soums to 1 750,48 soums.