Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra to undergo major design changes

Samsung is working on its upcoming flagship smartphones, and initial information about the next generation of devices has begun to emerge. According to a report by the publication ixbt.com, citing well-known insider Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, expected to be released in the coming years, will remain almost identical in size to its predecessor, but significant changes will be made to its exterior. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

It turns out that the dimensions and screen diagonal of the Galaxy S27 Ultra will remain almost exactly the same as the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The South Korean tech giant has decided to refresh the visual appearance of the flagship while maintaining the core dimensions that users have become accustomed to. This ensures that the transition to future devices will be more convenient for buyers without requiring significant adjustments.

Design and construction features

The insider notes that the most significant external change to the new flagship will be its main camera module. Samsung engineers plan to radically change the design of the optical modules on the back panel of the device to give it a more modern look. At the same time, when viewed from the front and sides, the device is expected to be almost indistinguishable from the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The layout of the device's internal elements and additional features will continue the traditions of the previous generation. Specifically, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will retain the dedicated slot for the S Pen stylus in its original position — on the bottom left of the chassis. The main speaker will also continue to be located on the left side as before.

Changes to other models in the series

Other representatives of the Galaxy S27 flagship series are expected to have minor ergonomic changes. According to Ice Universe, one important change will be made to the construction of the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, and Galaxy S27 Pro models: the position of the bottom speaker will be moved to the right side.

At this stage, information about this flagship series is based only on early leaks, and Samsung may make several more changes before their official presentation. Nevertheless, such news in the tech world allows for an assessment of future trends in the mobile device market.