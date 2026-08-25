36-year-old FIDE manager passes away suddenly

·65·World
36-year-old FIDE manager passes away suddenly

International Chess Federation (FIDE) operations manager Sergey Indeykin has passed away at the age of 36. The federation stated that his death occurred following a sudden illness.

Sergey Indeykin had recently been on a business trip to Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, where he was involved in organizing a chess tournament.

After the trip, he arrived in Uzbekistan, where he began to feel unwell. Upon returning to Russia, his condition worsened and he was hospitalized in Perm, but doctors were unable to save his life.

The deceased's father, Alexander Indeykin, stated that his son likely contracted malaria through a mosquito bite in Nigeria. According to him, the symptoms described by FIDE colleagues resembled those of malaria. However, the exact diagnosis and cause of death have not been officially confirmed by the federation.

Indeykin had been working on FIDE events since 2021. He participated in organizing major competitions such as World Championship matches, the World Cup, Candidates Tournaments, and World Rapid and Blitz Championships.

His work required frequent business trips to various countries hosting tournaments. Colleagues remember Indeykin as a professional who made a significant contribution to organizing major international chess events.

Some sources also note that outside of work, he supported an orphanage and brought chess-related souvenirs to the children from his travels.

Malaria is one of the most common diseases in Nigeria, and according to the World Health Organization, the country has one of the highest malaria burdens in the world.

Source: MIR 24

FIDESergey IndeykinChessNigeriaMalaria
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